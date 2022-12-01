(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women’s and men’s indoor track and field teams were picked third and seventh, respectively, in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Polls.
Pittsburg State is the favorite in both the women’s and men’s poll. The Bearcats are tied for third with Lincoln on the women’s side while Missouri Southern, Nebraska Kearney, Central Missouri, Lincoln and Fort Hays State are ahead of the Bearcats on the men’s side.
