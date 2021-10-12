(Kansas City) -- The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team is picked to win the MIAA while the women are tabbed ninth.
The men have 13 first-place votes and 169 points in the coaches poll and nine first-place votes and 126 points in the media poll.
The women are tied for ninth with 71 points in the coaches poll and ninth with 62 points in the media poll. Central Missouri and Fort Hays State are the co-favorites in the media poll, and Fort Hays State is the slight favorite in the coaches poll.
View the complete releases from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here and here.