(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball has been picked as the favorite in the MIAA.
The Bearcats had 13 of the 14 first-place votes and 169 points after winning five consecutive MIAA championships. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State linked here.
In addition, the Bearcat women’s basketball team has been tabbed in the ninth spot with 76 points. Emporia State is the favorite with four first-place votes and 153 points while Nebraska Kearney has six and 146 and Central Missouri has three and 143.
Pittsburg State has 140 points in fourth while Fort Hays State also has one first-place vote and 125 points in fifth. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State linked here.