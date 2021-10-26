(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State has been tabbed No. 1 in the NABC/Division II preseason poll.
The Bearcats are winners of three of the last four NCAA Division II championships.
View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here.
Updated: October 26, 2021 @ 5:12 pm
