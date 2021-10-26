Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State has been tabbed No. 1 in the NABC/Division II preseason poll.

The Bearcats are winners of three of the last four NCAA Division II championships.

View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.