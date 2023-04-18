(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State men’s tennis picked up a number of awards from the MIAA/GAC on Tuesday.
Andrea Zamurri earned his third straight MIAA/GAC Player of the Year award while Jan Skerbatis was picked as the Co-Freshman of the Year and Mark Rosewell was tabbed the Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year for the 18th time in his tenure.
Zamurri, Fabien Calloud, Mason Meier and Simon Birgerson were picked to the First Team at their respective singles positions while Michael Delebois and Meier landed on the doubles first team. Delebois and Skerbatis were on the second team, and Calloud and Skerbatis were second team at No. 2 doubles. The Zamurri and Fillippo Piranomonte duo at No. 1 doubles received honorable mention.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.