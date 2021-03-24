(Evansville) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 98-77 win over West Liberty in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight on Wednesday night.
The Bearcats (26-2) got 32 points and six rebounds from Ryan Hawkins while Trevor Hudgins added 23 points and five assists. Diego Bernard (14 points), Luke Waters (13 points) and Byron Alexander (11 points, 10 rebounds) also scored in double figures.
Northwest will play in the Final Four on Thursday night at 8:45 against Truman State or Flagler.
OTHER SCORES
CBI Championship: Pepperdine 84 Coastal Carolina 61
Division II Elite Eight: West Texas A&M 97 Daemen 83
Division II Elite Eight: Lincoln Memorial 90 Colorado School of Mines 76
Division II Elite Eight: Flagler 70 Truman State 69