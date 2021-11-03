(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State volleyball and women’s soccer programs are both ranked within the top six of the NCAA Central Region Rankings.
The volleyball program is ranked No. 3 behind Central Missouri and Winona State. The top eight teams will qualify for the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament.
The women’s soccer team is ranked No. 6 behind Central Missouri, Bemidji State, Emporia State, Central Oklahoma and Minnesota State. The top eight teams will also qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
View full release from Northwest athletics linked here and here.