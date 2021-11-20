(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State extended their season while Missouri grabbed an overtime win and Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas suffered tight losses.
Northwest Missouri State (10-1): The Bearcats relied on a 27-point first half to race to a 50-21 victory over Central Washington in the first round of the Division II postseason. Braden Wright tossed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Imoni Donadelle caught two scores while Kaden Davis caught a team-high six snags for 76 yards. Al McKeller posted 130 yards and two touchdowns on 23 totes.
Isaac Vollstedt led the defense with seven tackles while Sam Roberts recorded 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss. Maryville alum Elijah Green also had a sack and recovered a fumble. Glenwood alum Andrew Blum posted three tackles.
Iowa State (6-5, 4-4): Iowa State fell for the second consecutive week with a 28-21 loss to Oklahoma. Brock Purdy threw for 281 yards and a touchdown but had a costly fumble that resulted in an Oklahoma touchdown and threw an interception on the Cyclones' potential game-tying drive. Breece Hall rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on 19 tries. Charlie Kolar balled out in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, with 12 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa (9-2, 6-2): Iowa held on for a 33-23 win over Illinois despite some struggles on offense. Alex Padilla completed just six of his 17 passes for 83 yards while Tyler Goodson rushed for 132 yards and Arland Bruce IV had a touchdown. Jack Campbell recorded a game-sealing pick-six, Charlie Jones returned a kickoff for a sore and Lewis Central alum Caleb Shudak drilled four field goals.
Nebraska (3-8, 1-7): Nebraska dropped another heartbreaker -- a 35-28 defeat to Wisconsin. Adrian Martinez threw for 351 yards and a touchdown but also had two interceptions. Martinez, Markese Stepp and Marvin Scott III rushed for scores while Austin Allen and Samori Toure caught seven balls apiece for 143 and 113 yards, respectively. Toure also had a touchdown. Kuemper Catholic alum Blaise Gunnerson had two tackles on defense.
Northern Iowa (6-5, 4-4): Northern Iowa rolled past Western Illinois, 41-3. Theo Day overcame five sacks to toss for 241 yards and a touchdown while Dom Williams rushed for 166 yards and one score, which came from 98 yards. Terrance Kamara and Vance McShane also had rushing touchdowns, and Sam Schnee caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Harlan alum Jake McLaughlin had one tackle.
Drake (2-8, 1-6): Drake ended their season with a 45-14 loss to Davidson. Ian Corwin tossed for 117 yards and a touchdown while Andrew Kasten rushed for a score. Trey Radocha caught Corwin's touchdown, and Brandon Landgdok caught a team-high seven balls for 61 yards.
Missouri (6-5, 3-4): The Tigers became bowl eligible with a 24-23 overtime win over Florida. Tyler Badie's touchdown run and the ensuing two-point conversion lifted Mizzou to victory. Connor Bazelak tossed for 165 yards and one score to Niko Hea while Badie feasted with 146 yards and a touchdown on 27 tries. On defense, Trajan Jeffcoat had 3.5 tackles for loss and Chad Bailey added three.
Kansas (2-9, 1-7): TCU beat Kansas, 31-28, with a last-second field goal. Lewis Central alum Max Duggan threw for 166 yards on 10 completions for the Horned Frogs while Jalon Daniels paced the Jayhawks' efforts with 255 yards and two scores. Daniels and Devin Neal rushed for touchdowns. Kwamie Lassiter had 101 receiving yards while Luke Grimm and Jared Casey caught touchdowns.
Kansas State (7-4, 4-4): Baylor held off Kansas State, 20-10. Skylar Thompson tossed for 158 yards and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, which came from 65 yards.