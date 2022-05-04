(Maryville) -- Four Northwest Missouri State softball players earned MIAA honorable mention honors on Wednesday.
Those accolades went to Olivia Daugherty, Abby Nolte, Skylar Pieper and Jacee Winn.
Daugherty finished the season with a .313 batting average and eight home runs. Nolte hit 12 home runs and led the Bearcats in RBI (31) while Pieper paced the Bearcats in batting average (.322) and on-base percentage (.424), and Winn started 46 games with a .321 batting average.
