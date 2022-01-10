Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State University basketball programs have announced a new date for their previously postponed doubleheaders with Washburn and Emporia State. 

The contest will now take place next Monday in Topeka. The women's game tips at 5:30 p.m. with the men's contest to follow. 

The doubleheader was originally slated for last Thursday but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Additionally, the doubleheader with Emporia State has been rescheduled for February 8th in Emporia.. These contests were supposed to take place on Saturday, but were also postponed due to COVID. 

