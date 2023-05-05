(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State track & field athlete Reece Smith posted one of the nation's top performances last week while performing just 113 miles away from his hometown.
Smith finished third in the 3,000 meter steeplechase of last week's Drake Relays. That showing earned him this week's MIAA Track & Field Athlete of the Week.
Smith finished third in the 3,000 meter steeplechase of last week's Drake Relays. For Smith, last week's festivities were a chance for the former Garner-Hayfield-Ventura star to shine in his home state.
"It was cool," Smith said. "(Drake Stadium) seems like home field. Getting back was nice. I had a lot of family members in attendance, which is rare. It was fun."
Smith was the top Division II runner in the event and posted the nation's best time of 8:38.68.
"I wanted another shot at a fast steeplechase before the postseason began," Smith said. "I knew Drake would probably be our best bet. The goal was to run a fast time. Early on, I focused on pushing the pace. I led the first several laps to ensure the race went fast and didn't end up slow and tactical. That ultimately hurt me, but I ensured the race went fast and ran a solid time. That's because of the work I did early in the race."
A standout cross country runner in high school, Smith has adapted to the unique steeplechase event.
"It's a funky event," he said. "One thing that drew me to it is that my best distance is around 3,000 meters. It seems to be a sweet spot for me. I knew people that were steeplers. I thought it was cool, so I wanted to give it a shot. During my freshman outdoor season, I qualified for nationals and finished fifth. From there on, I've been all in on the steeplechase."
Smith hopes to continue his success in the event at this weekend's MIAA Championships in Jefferson City. He will also run in the 5,000 meter race.
"It's a super exciting weekend," Smith said. "It should be good. The goal is to win both. It's going to be a hot weekend, but it's important to be used to that for the upcoming national meets."
Hear more with Smith below.