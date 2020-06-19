(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University has finalized the MIAA portion of their schedules for the 2021 baseball, softball and tennis seasons.
Tennis will begin the season the week of March 22nd-28th and will face Emporia State and Newman during the first week.
Baseball will open conference action February 26th at Northeastern State. The Bearcats' first MIAA home contest of the season will take place on March 5th against Emporia State.
Softball opens conference play March 12/13 at Missouri Western and will open at home on March 19th with a doubleheader against Central Missouri.
The complete softball and baseball schedules can be found below.