(Maryville) -- A trio of Northwest Missouri State football players were selected as members of D2Football.com's Elite 100 squad.
Those selections were offensive tackle Tanner Owen, defensive lineman Sam Roberts and running back Al McKeller.
Owen and Roberts were first-team selections while McKeller was tabbed for the second team.
The Elite 100 is selected by the staff of D2Football.com with input from coaches, scouts, media and sports information directors.
