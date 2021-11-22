(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State volleyball team is a NCAA Division II Tournament qualifier for the second time in program.
The Bearcats (26-5) grabbed the No. 3 seed in the Central Region and will face Nebraska-Kearney in the first round on Thursday in Warrensburg.
Central Missouri is the top seed and faces Arkansas Tech while Washburn clashes with Winona State and Concordia-St. Paul faces St. Cloud State.
The Bearcats' only other tournament qualification came in 2010. They were swept by Washburn in the first round.