Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State volleyball team is a NCAA Division II Tournament qualifier for the second time in program. 

The Bearcats (26-5) grabbed the No. 3 seed in the Central Region and will face Nebraska-Kearney in the first round on Thursday in Warrensburg. 

Central Missouri is the top seed and faces Arkansas Tech while Washburn clashes with Winona State and Concordia-St. Paul faces St. Cloud State. 

The Bearcats' only other tournament qualification came in 2010. They were swept by Washburn in the first round. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.