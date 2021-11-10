(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is No. 2 and women’s soccer is No. 6 in the latest NCAA Central Region Rankings.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here and here.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 10, 2021 @ 6:50 pm
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is No. 2 and women’s soccer is No. 6 in the latest NCAA Central Region Rankings.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here and here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.