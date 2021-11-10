Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is No. 2 and women’s soccer is No. 6 in the latest NCAA Central Region Rankings.

View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here and here

