(KMAland) -- The MIAA volleyball awards list was littered with Northwest Missouri State standouts on Monday.
Bearcat volleyball players Alyssa Rezac, Hannah Koechl and Payton Kirchhoefer took home hardware, claiming Setter, Offensive Player and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.
Rezac handed 123 assists for the Bearcats in three wins over Missouri Western, Washburn and Emporia State.
Kirchhoefer was the beneficiary of many of those assists, with 48 kills.
Koechl, meanwhile, led the defense with 65 digs. She also served three aces during the week.
