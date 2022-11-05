(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is the number one seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament.
The Bearcats will face Missouri Southern on Thursday at 5 PM at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph.
View the full bracket here.
