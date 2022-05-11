(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball program wants participants for their various summer basketball camps in June.
Addae Houston -- a current Northwest Missouri State assistant and former Southwestern Community College head coach -- joined Wednesday's Upon Further Review to preview the camps.
The camps are designed for all ages, and come in individual and team settings.
The Bearcats have three camps: youth, elite and team.
The youth camp takes place from June 6th to June 8th.
"The youth camp is our most popular one," Houston said. "It starts every day at 8:30 in the morning and rounds out around noon. Our girls enjoy working with the young players. It's a fun and competitive environment. It's a good time and experience for them and us."
Campers from the youth camp will receive a free t-shirt. Cost to attend this camp is $75.
"We get a lot of kids that return," Houston said about the youth camp. "We get to see players grow up."
The elite camp focuses on high schoolers looking to grow their game and potentially play at the collegiate level. This camp takes place on June 2nd and June 29th from 10 AM to 2 PM.
While the youth camp focuses on enjoying the game and fundamentals, the elite camp emphasizes player development.
"We work on skills and try to include them in an environment that they can see from the college perspective and what it takes to be a college athlete," he said. "We give them a college-style instruction. All of our players are included."
Aside from going toe-to-toe with the stars of the Northwest Missouri State program, the camp features a guest appearance from Joe Quinlin, the Bearcats' renowned strength and conditioning coordinator.
"He works with our elite campers and gets after it. It's shocking for them, but it's good to get that collegiate experience."
The elite camp serves a purpose for Northwest, too.
"Sometimes, these players turn into Bearcats," Houston said. "It works full circle."
Cost to attend the elite camp is $50.
Northwest also hosts a two-day team camp on June 15th and 16th. This camp allows high school teams to test their skills against fellow teams with up to five games.
"We love our team camp," Houston said. "We have teams that come from all of these states, so we get a good level of competition. It's a good atmosphere. It gives coaches a game-like atmosphere that they want to prepare their kids for before going into the fall."
Walk-ins are allowed for the elite and youth camps. Teams wanting to join the team camp must register by May 31st. The team camp offers an overnight on-campus stay option for $60 per player. Teams wishing to commute for both days of the tournament cost $40 per player, and one-day commuter teams cost $30 per player.
More information regarding these camps can be found here.
Check out the full interview with Coach Houston below.