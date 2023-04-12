(Maryville) -- Both Northwest Missouri State tennis programs are still ranked by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The women are up to No. 10 -- their best ranking of the season. The men are now ranked No. 13.
Individually, Vera Alenicheva and Tyffaine Pais are ranked on the women's side at No. 18 and No. 32 respectively.
For the men, Andrea Zamurri is No. 11, Michael Delebois is No. 45 and Fabien Calloud is No. 57.
In doubles action, Mason Meier and Jan Skerbatis are No. 13 and Zamurri and Fillippo Piranomonte are No. 21.
