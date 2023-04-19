(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's tennis program is up to No. 7 in the latest rankings released by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Vera Alenicheva is up to No. 9 in the national rankings while Tyffaine Pais are No. 39 in singles.
The men are ranked No. 15 as a team. They have three ranked singles players: Andrea Zamurri (No. 12), Michael Delebois (No. 45) and Fabien Calloud (No. 65).
In doubles, Mason Meier and Jan Skerbatis (No. 18), Zamurri and Fillippo Piranomonte (No. 19), Calloud and Skerbatis (No. 36) are also ranked.
