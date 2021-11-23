(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University soccer players Letycia Bonifacio and Madi McKeever were both named to the 2021 Division II Conference Commissioner's Association Women's Soccer All-Central Region teams on Tuesday.
Bonifacio -- from Brazil -- earned her honor as a first-team defender. She tallied two goals this year and started all 21 matchesV for the Bearcats.
McKeever, meanwhile, was tabbed as a second-team midfielder. She posted four assists in 21 matches.
