Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University soccer players Letycia Bonifacio and Madi McKeever were both named to the 2021 Division II Conference Commissioner's Association Women's Soccer All-Central Region teams on Tuesday. 

Bonifacio -- from Brazil -- earned her honor as a first-team defender. She tallied two goals this year and started all 21 matchesV for the Bearcats. 

McKeever, meanwhile, was tabbed as a second-team midfielder. She posted four assists in 21 matches.  

View the full release from Northwest athletics here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.