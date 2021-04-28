(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State soccer player Letycia Bonifacio is a first-team All-MIAA selection.
The defender from Brazil was a key cog in the Bearcats' defense this season.
Additionally, forward Kaylie Rock was a second-team selection.
