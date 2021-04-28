Letycia Bonifacio
Northwest Missouri State Athletics

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State soccer player Letycia Bonifacio is a first-team All-MIAA selection. 

The defender from Brazil was a key cog in the Bearcats' defense this season.

Additionally, forward Kaylie Rock was a second-team selection. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.