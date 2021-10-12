Caroline Cunningham

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State cross country runner Caroline Cunningham was named MIAA Female Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. 

Cunningham had a school-record tying performance last week at Fort Hays State, running a 17:33.70 to win the individual title and lead the Bearcats to a fifth-place team finish. 

Cunningham's time was personal record by 20 seconds. 

Additionally, the USTFCCCA released their latest regional rankings. The Northwest women are No. 8 in the Central Region while the men are fifth. View the full release here

