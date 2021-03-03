(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State's Molly Hartnett and Mallory McConkey were recognized by the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association for their stellar season.
Hartnett -- a freshman from Overland Park, Kansas -- was named MIAA Freshman of the Year. She averaged a team-high 14 points per game and led the team in assists.
McConkey -- a South Nodaway graduate -- was named an honorable mention selection to the All-MIAA Team. The senior scored 7.5 points per game, posted 42 assists and shot a team high 41 percent.
The complete release can be viewed here.