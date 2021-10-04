(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball players Kelsey Havel and Alyssa Rezac took home MIAA weekly honors on Monday.
Havel earned MIAA Offensive Player of the Week honors while Rezac took home Setter of the Week.
Havel, an Osage native, hit .276 and averaged 3.43 kills per set in wins over Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State. Havel had 16 winners against UNK and eight against Fort Hays State.
As for Rezac, she handed out 47 assists against UNK and 39 against Fort Hays State.
View the full release here.