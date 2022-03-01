(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State basketball standout Trevor Hudgins won the MIAA Player of the Year for the third consecutive season.
Hudgins averages 23.9 points per game and has hit a NCAA-best 139 3-pointers this season. He has 21 performances of 20 points or more and six of more than 30 points.
Additionally, Hudgins was named a first-team choice while teammate Diego Bernard was a second-team nod and was named to the MIAA's Defensive Team for the fourth time, a school record.
Wes Dreamer was a third-team All-MIAA selection.
