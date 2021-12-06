(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men's basketball player Trevor Hudgins was named the MIAA Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Hudgins averaged 33 points per game and shot 57.1% from the field and 58.6% from three while guiding the Bearcats to a 2-0 week.
Hudgins dropped a career-high 40 points off 11 three-pointers in the Bearcats' 90-57 win over Rogers State on Saturday. He also passed out five assists in the victory.
This is the second time Hudgins claimed this award this year. View the full release here.