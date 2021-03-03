(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins was named MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Year, to highlight the Bearcats' award-filled Wednesday morning.
Hudgins, who was also named to the MIAA First-Team, averaged 19.2 points per game, shot 54 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three this season. This marks the second consecutive year Hudgins won this award and the sixth consecutive time a Northwest player was tabbed MIAA Player of the Year.
Additionally, Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins was named a First-Team MIAA and All-Defensive Team selection.
Other awards included Diego Bernard (Defensive Player of the Year, Second-Team MIAA, All-Defensive Team), Luke Waters (Honorable Mention All-MIAA) and Ben McCollum (Coach of the Year). The complete release can be found here.