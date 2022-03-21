(Maryville) -- The accolades continue to pile up for Northwest Missouri State basketball star Trevor Hudgins, who was named to the D2CCA All-American Team on Monday.
Hudgins was named a first-team nod after averaging 23.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Bearcats (31-5).
Hudgins led the nation in 3-pointers this season with 157, the third-most in NCAA Division II history.
This is the third consecutive season Hudgins has been named a D2CCA First-Team All-American.
View the full release from Northwest athletics here.