(Maryville) -- The accolades continue to pile up for Northwest Missouri State basketball star Trevor Hudgins, who was named to the D2CCA All-American Team on Monday.

Hudgins was named a first-team nod after averaging 23.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Bearcats (31-5). 

Hudgins led the nation in 3-pointers this season with 157, the third-most in NCAA Division II history. 

This is the third consecutive season Hudgins has been named a D2CCA First-Team All-American. 

