(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball player Payton Kirchhoefer was named MIAA Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Kirchhoefer -- an Omaha Marian grad -- averaged 3.85 kills per set at a .299 efficiency in 2021. She also averaged 0.91 digs per set and accounted for 42 total blocks.
Kirchhoefer is the third Bearcat to claim this award and first since Lauren Cummings in 2004. Kirchhoefer was also was one of three Northwest players named to the MIAA First Team, alongside Kelsey Havel and Alyssa Rezac.
Jaden Ferguson, Hannah Koechl and Rachel Sturdevant were second-team choices while Abby Brunssen earned honorable mention status.
