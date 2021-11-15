(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball players Alyssa Rezac and Payton Kirchhoefer tallied MIAA weekly honors on Monday.
Rezac earned MIAA Setter of the Week while Kirchhoefer was named Offensive Player of the Week.
Rezac posted 81 assists and posted 17 digs in three wins for the Bearcats.
Kirchhoefer, meanwhile, recorded 32 total kills with only two errors on 60 swings. She had 17 kills against Washburn and 15 against Emporia State.
This is Rezac's fourth honor while Kirchhoefer took home her award for the second time this season.
