(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men's basketball coach Ben McCollum has been named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career and third year in a row.
McCollum led the Bearcats to a 28-2 record this past season and their second consecutive Division II national title.
The Bearcats are 97-3 in the last three seasons under McCollum and have won three of the last four national championships.
McCollum has now won the NABC Coach of the Year honor more than anyone, surpassing Cal State-Bakersfield's Pat Douglass.
The complete release can be found here.