(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State women's basketball players Mallory McConkey, Molly Hartnett and Peyton Kelderman were honored by the MIAA on Tuesday.
McConkey was named a third-team All-MIAA choice while Hartnett and Kelderman were honorable mention tabs.
McConkey paced the Bearcats with 11.3 points per game while burying 123 field goals. Hartnett averaged 11.2 points per game and led the team in assists (72).
Kelderman was the only player in the MIAA to make at least one 3-pointer in every game and buried 57 this season.
View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.