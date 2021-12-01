(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State running back Al McKeller was named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy on Wednesday.
McKeller has produced 1,527 yards and 18 touchdowns for Northwest this season behind eight 100-yard rushing performances, and ranks fifth nationally in total rushing yards and seventh in yards per game (127.2)
McKeller was previously a finalist for the trophy in 2018 when he was at the University of Indianapolis.
This marks the fifth time a Bearcat has been a finalist, joining Tony Milles (2000), LaRon Council (209), Blake Bolles (2010) and Kyle Zimmerman (2016).
The Harlon Hill Award winner will be announced on December 17th and the winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's banquet on January 13th.