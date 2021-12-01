(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University defensive lineman Sam Roberts was named the Super Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year Award on Wednesday.
Roberts, who also claimed MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, had 17 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Bearcats this season.
Roberts was one of six Bearcats to be named to the All-Super Region 3 team. Roberts, running back Al McKeller, offensive tackle Tanner Owen and linebacker Jackson Barnes were first-team choices while defensive lineman Zach Howard and cornerback Cahleel Smith were second-team honorees.
View the full release here.