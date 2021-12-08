(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State football players Sam Roberts and Tanner Owen were named to the AFCA Division II Coaches' All-America teams on Wednesday.
Roberts -- a defensive lineman -- tallied first-team recognition after posted 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Bearcats en route to claiming MIAA Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Owen -- an offensive lineman -- was named to the second team. He started all 13 games this season as part of a Northwest offense that ranked 13th in total offense.
View the full release here.