Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State football players Sam Roberts and Tanner Owen were named to the AFCA Division II Coaches' All-America teams on Wednesday. 

Roberts -- a defensive lineman -- tallied first-team recognition after posted 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Bearcats en route to claiming MIAA Defensive Player of the Year honors. 

Owen -- an offensive lineman -- was named to the second team. He started all 13 games this season as part of a Northwest offense that ranked 13th in total offense. 

