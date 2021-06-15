(Maryville) -- Legendary Northwest Missouri State tennis coach Mark Rosewell has been named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's NCAA Men's Division II Central Region Coach of the Year.
Rosewell -- a seven-time winner of this award -- led the Bearcats to a No. 1 ranking in the Central Region and the NCAA National Quarterfinals.
This accomplishment comes in Rosewell's 37th year in charge of the tennis program. His squads have combined for 40 NCAA Tournament appearances and 1,141 victories.
View the full release here.