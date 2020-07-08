(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State assistant men's basketball coach Zach Schneider has been named one of Silver Waves Media's 50 most impactful Division II assistant coaches.
Schneider has served as an assistant under head coach Ben McCollum for the past two seasons and has helped guide the Bearcats to a 69-1 record during that time, including a national title in 2019 behind a 38-0 season.
Prior to his coaching career, Schneider played for McCollum at Northwest, where he was a member of the Bearcats' national title team in 2017. The complete release can be found here.