(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State defensive back Dedrick Strambler has declared for the NFL Draft.
Strambler recorded 47 tackles in 11 games with the Bearcats.
Before coming to Northwest, Strambler played collegiately at Hardin-Simmons.
