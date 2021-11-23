(Maryville) -- Former Northwest Missouri State head football coach Mel Tjeerdsma will receive the AFCA's 2022 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award.
The award is given annually in recognition of those "whose services have been outstanding in the advancement and best interests in football."
Tjeerdsma brought the Bearcats to prominence during his tenure, which lasted from 1994 to 2010. He compiled a 183-43 record in his 17 seasons and led the Bearcats to three national titles and eight championship games.
He also coached collegiately at Austin, where he compiled a 55-39-4 record.
Following his coaching career, he served as Northwest's athletic director from 2013 to 2018.
View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.