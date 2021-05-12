(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University softball players Kaitlyn Weis and Olivia Daugherty were named to the 2021 NFCA Division II All-Central Region Team.
Weis, a Gretna, Nebraska native and first-team nod, hit .419 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs last season. She concludes her career as Northwest's all-time leader in home runs (56), RBIs (191), slugging percentage (.741) and saves (11).
Daugherty, a second-team-selection, hit .351 and led the team in runs scored (34). She also swatted 11 home runs and a team-high 12 doubles.
