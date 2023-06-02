(Maryville) -- Two Northwest Missouri State tennis players were named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Team on Friday.
Andrea Zamurri was an All-American tab on the men's side while Vera Alenicheva was selected on the women's side.
Zamurri is now a three-time All-American. This is Alenicheva's second selection to this team.
The two finished the season ranked 12th and 5th in the nation, respectively. Alenicheva was also named the ITA Central Region Most Improved Player.
