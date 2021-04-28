(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University tennis player Andrea Zamurri has been named the MIAA Tennis Player of the Year to highlight the Bearcats' bevy of accolades.
Zamurri is 15-0 at No. 1 singles. Ten of Zamurri's wins have been in straight sets. He's also ranked No. 6 nationally by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
He was also named the MIAA Freshman of the Year and a first-team No. 1 singles choice. Zamurri and doubles partner Franco Oliva were first-team honorees at No. 2 doubles.
Additionally, Agustin Velasco was named a first-team choice at No. 6 singles. Martin Sanchez was tabbed to the second team at No. 5 singles. Fabien Calloud and Velasco were second-team selections at No. 3 doubles.
Calloud and Fillippo Piranomonte were honorable mentions at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively.