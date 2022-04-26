(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men’s tennis player Andrea Zamurri has been named the MIAA/GAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year.
Zamurri earned this honor after helping guide the Bearcats to first place in the MIAA North Division.
The sophomore from Rieti, Italy went 20-5 in singles play en route to his second straight MIAA Tennis Player of the Year honor.
Additionally, Northwest’s No. 3 doubles combo of Franco Oliva and Fabien Calloud were named to the all-MIAA/GLV First Team. The combo went 6-2 in doubles play.
