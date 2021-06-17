(Grand Island) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association board accepted a bid from UNO and Werner Park to host state baseball for the next three years on Thursday.
The NSAA also approved the retention of a four-day format for the state volleyball tournament. In addition, Omaha Public Schools made the NSAA aware they are open to an expanded three- or four-day state track meet.
The Pinnacle Bank Arena will be used for the first three days of state volleyball, but the finals will shift from the PBA to the Devaney Center. The state football finals will return to Memorial Stadium after the 2020 title games were played at home sites.