(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced changes to this year’s state volleyball and state wrestling tournaments.
Volleyball will move from a three-day to a four-day event with all matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The NSAA board voted 8-0 on Thursday for the changes to the tournament format.
Classes A, B and C-1 will have first round matches Wednesday, November 4th while Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will start with first round matches on Thursday, November 5th. All semifinals are November 6th and finals are on November 7th.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s high school state wrestling championships will split Classes A and D and B and C and hold two-day tournaments. A and D will wrestle Wednesday and Thursday while B and C will wrestle Friday and Saturday.