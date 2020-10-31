(KMAland) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the state volleyball pairings for next week’s tournament.
KMAland schools Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse, Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart qualified for state earlier Saturday.
Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 5 seed in Class B and will play on Wednesday, November 4th at 9 AM against Norris.
Syracuse is the No. 4 seed in Class C1 and will meet Columbus Lakeview on Wednesday after the 2:00 match concludes.
In Class D1, Johnson-Brock is the No. 8 seed and will play Pleasanton on Thursday, November 5th at 2:00.
Finally, in Class D2, Falls City Sacred Heart is the No. 4 seed and will meet Humphrey St. Francis on Thursday, November 5th after the 9 AM match.
View the complete bracket, pairings and schedule linked here.