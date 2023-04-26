NSAA

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released subdistrict soccer pairings. View the full set of pairings linked here.

Here’s a look at the KMAland soccer subdistricts.

CLASS B GIRLS SOCCER SUBDISTRICTS

The Class B girls soccer subdistricts begin on Saturday, April 29th and finish on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Subdistrict 1 

Conestoga vs. Nebraska City

Plattsmouth vs. Auburn

CLASS B BOYS SOCCER SUBDISTRICTS 

The Class B boys soccer subdistricts begin on Saturday, April 29th and finish on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Subdistrict 3 

Conestoga vs. Nebraska City

Waverly vs. The Platte

