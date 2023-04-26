(KMAland) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released subdistrict soccer pairings. View the full set of pairings linked here.
Here’s a look at the KMAland soccer subdistricts.
CLASS B GIRLS SOCCER SUBDISTRICTS
The Class B girls soccer subdistricts begin on Saturday, April 29th and finish on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Subdistrict 1
Conestoga vs. Nebraska City
Plattsmouth vs. Auburn
CLASS B BOYS SOCCER SUBDISTRICTS
The Class B boys soccer subdistricts begin on Saturday, April 29th and finish on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Subdistrict 3
Conestoga vs. Nebraska City
Waverly vs. The Platte