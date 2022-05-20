NSAA Logo

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has approved some changes for their state basketball tournaments. 

According to nebpreps.com, the NSAA board has unanimously approved a recommended format that will eliminate playing state tournament games in high schools, with the exception of third place games in the lower classes. 

The four-day state tournament will run Wednesday through Saturday and will utilize the Devaney Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena. All championship games will be held at PBA. 

