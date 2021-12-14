(KMAland) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association released the 2022 and 2023 football district assignments on Tuesday.
Check out where the area schools have been assigned below or find the complete list linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood (Class C1 District 1)
Auburn (Class C1 District 2)
Conestoga (Class D1 District 1)
Elmwood-Murdock (Class D1 District 1)
Falls City (Class C1 District 2)
Falls City Sacred Heart (Class D2 District 1)
Johnson-Brock (Class D2 District 1)
Johnson County Central (Class D1 District 2)
Lourdes Central Catholic (Class D2 District 1)
Nebraska City (Class C1 District 2)
Palmyra (Class D1 District 2)
Plattsmouth (Class B District 2)
Sterling (Class D6 District 1)
Syracuse (Class C1 District 2)
Weeping Water (Class D1 District 1)